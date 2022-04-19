DENVER (KDVR) — A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation on Monday. The Transportation Security Administration said it would not enforce mask-related security directives.

As of Tuesday morning, the Regional Transportation District is still requiring travelers to wear masks on trains and busses.

However, the mask policy could change in the coming days. RTD is set to discuss the mask requirement on Tuesday.

“RTD recognizes that the Transportation Security Administration will not enforce its mask-related security directives. The agency’s leadership team plans to discuss this matter Tuesday and will provide more information when it becomes available,” an RTD spokesperson said.

The Biden administration said it still encourages travelers to wear masks on public transit in order to protect against COVID-19.