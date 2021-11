ADAMS/ARAPAHOE COUNTIES, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri-County Health Department issued a mask mandate for all people ages 2 and up to wear a mask indoors in both Adams and Arapahoe counties.

The mandate goes into effect on Wednesday and will last through Jan. 2, 2022.

Businesses and operations have the option to get the approval of a fully vaccinated location, thus not requiring masks inside.