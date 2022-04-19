DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Transportation District announced that masks will no longer be required on public transportation effective Tuesday.

Effective immediately, employees and customers are no longer required to wear facial coverings while in facilities or aboard RTD vehicles.

The news came following a federal judge’s decision to void the national mask mandate for air travel and other public transportation on Monday. The Transportation Security Administration said it would not enforce mask-related security directives.

“RTD recognizes that the Transportation Security Administration will not enforce its mask-related security directives. The agency’s leadership team plans to discuss this matter Tuesday and will provide more information when it becomes available,” an RTD spokesperson said Tuesday morning.