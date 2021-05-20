Masks no longer required at Coors Field

Denver, Colorado, USA – February 16, 2014: Streetside view of Coors Field, home to the MLB Colorado Rockies and named after the brewing company from Golden, Colorado.

DENVER (KDVR) — Rockies fans can ditch their masks when watching their team play at Coors Field for the rest of the season.

Starting Friday, May 21, masks will no longer be required at Coors Field, according to the organization. The Rockies are encouraging fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks.

Coors Field capacity will increase to 70% beginning on June 1, the Colorado Rockies officially announced Friday. They alerted season ticket holders of the news earlier this week.

