Maskless protestors refuse to leave Greeley Sprouts Farmers Market

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A large group of maskless protestors, some openly carrying handguns, gathered Monday evening at a Sprouts Famers Market in Greeley, where the store enforces a mask requirement and has a no-weapons policy.

Around 6 p.m., Greeley police responded to the store where 40 to 50 people were protesting.

Sprouts refused to provide service to the group.

According to Greeley police, the group, which initially refused to leave, stated that they were exercising their constitutional rights and began recording the officers.

Following some negotiation and de-escalation tactics from officers, the group left the store. One male, Kevin Peterson of Ault, Colo., was cited for failure to obey a lawful order — a municipal violation in Greeley.

After the group departed, the store closed for the remainder of the day.