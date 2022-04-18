DENVER (KDVR) — Even though a federal judge has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation, authorities at Denver International Airport said it is not changing its policy.

However, following the statement from airport officials, NewsNation said that the Transportation Security Administration announced it would no longer enforce the travel mask mandate, according to an administration official.

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps,” a Biden administration official said. “In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.”

“Therefore, TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time,” the official said.

The Biden administration is still encouraging travelers to wear masks on public transit in order to protect against COVID-19 in the wake of Monday’s ruling. But those who do not wear face coverings on planes and other modes of public transportation will not face consequences.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling by the Florida federal judge.

The CDC extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3.

“Until we receive further guidance from the federal government, DEN will not make any changes,” a spokesperson told FOX31.