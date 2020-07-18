Mask mandate impacts gyms in Colorado

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday will have an impact on gyms and fitness facilities throughout Colorado.

It’s one thing to wear a mask during everyday activity. It’s another when you’re exerting yourself. Despite the mandate, the owners of a workout facility in Parker believe it’s doable.

Mark Sifrit from The Exercise Coach says, “For us, business doesn’t change much. What changes is now the clients don’t have the option of taking off the mask. We just feel the need to enforce the governor’s mandate to keep the mask on. We coach on the exercise. We have to coach on the mask as well.”

Sifit says that extra awareness needs to be taken to monitor a client’s condition during exercises.

Taking precautions with shared equipment is recommended as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises to ensure equipment is clean and disinfected by “wiping down machines and equipment with disinfecting wipes and using hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol before using machines.”

The CDC strongly recommends not to share exercise equipment that can’t be cleaned, sanitized or disinfected between use.