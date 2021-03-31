Mary Mullarkey, first female Colorado Supreme Court chief justice, dies at 77

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary J. Mullarkey died Wednesday at the age of 77.
Mullarkey was a trailblazer for woman jurors in Colorado as the first female Supreme Court chief justice in state history.
“Hearing her stories about being one of just a few women in her class at the Harvard Law School, for example, was a reminder of how hard she and other pioneers worked to blaze a trail for other women in the law,” said current Colorado State Supreme Court Justice Monica M. Márquez.
Before coming to the state in 1971, Mullarkey worked as an attorney for the U.S. Interior Department, focusing on equal employment opportunities.
Mullarkey was initially appointed by Gov. Roy Romer to serve on the Colorado Supreme Court as a juror in 1987. In 1998, the court chose Mullarkey to serve as chief justice, the first woman to do so in the state.
Mullarkey would continue to serve as chief justice for 12 years, the longest-serving in Colorado history.
Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement about the former chief justice after hearing of her passing:
Justice Mullarkey was an extraordinary individual with an unparalleled mind. Her impact on Colorado’s courts cannot be overstated. As the first female Supreme Court chief justice, she inspired countless future jurists. I’ll never forget when she swore me in for my first public office, the State Board of Education in 2001. Justice Mullarkey never allowed multiple sclerosis to slow her down, but continued to bring compassion, zeal, and wisdom to the court. She is already deeply missed.Jared Polis