CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A former taekwondo instructor is facing several felony charges after an investigation uncovered the sexual exploitation of a child.

Law enforcement from the Castle Rock Police Department, Aurora Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service arrested 31-year-old Erik Chen of Denver in Aurora last week.

According to CRPD, the incidents occurred between the beginning of 2019 to early 2021 when Chen ran camps as an instructor throughout Douglas County and the city of Aurora at Han Lee’s Taekwondo Academy.

The owner of the business is working with authorities to help identify other victims from the Castle Rock and Aurora locations.

Chen’s first court appearance was Friday, July 8, and he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Several juvenile victims have been identified during the course of the investigation but detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the CRPD tip line at (720) 733-3517 or CrimeTips@CRgov.com.