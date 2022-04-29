BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The namesake trail system near the area where the Marshall Fire originated is opening for the first time since the most destructive fire in state history broke out in Boulder County late last year.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks tweeted the news Friday morning. The Marshall Mesa Trailhead is open along with Marshall Mesa, Marshall Valley and Coal Seam Trails.

There are still repairs needed for parts of the trailhead that will remain closed until repairs are finished.