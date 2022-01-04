Marshall Fire winds blow victim’s vehicle registration 20 miles away

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Marietta Jerzycki was simply stepping out onto her porch for a break from work around 3 p.m. on Monday evening when she made a heart-wrenching discovery.

Jerzycki walked outside that evening to ash and a hue of gray that blanketed the sky above her Thornton home along the 7000 block of East 131st Place. Shortly thereafter, she noticed a piece of paper lying face down amongst her shrubs.

After picking it up, Jerzycki realized that it was a vehicle registration from someone who lived in the Sagamore subdivision in Superior, which at that moment, was in the middle of losing 370 homes to the Marshall Fire.

“It’s amazing that that little piece of paper survived and traveled all the way out here,” said Jerzycki when talking with FOX31’s Matt Mauro, “and these poor people lost their home, yet this little piece of paper survived somehow.”

Jerzycki and her family had moved to their Thornton residence after living in Louisville for 20 years. Her former residence, where she raised her two children, was only blocks from neighborhoods that are no longer standing.

Just over 30 minutes before Jerzycki discovered the document, a 108 mph wind was registered 3 miles southwest of Boulder by the National Weather Service.

Kicking up out of the southeast, the hurricane-level winds carried the document an estimated 20 miles before settling in Jerzycki’s garden.

For perspective, Category 2 hurricanes are classified by wind speeds ranging between 96-110 mph. This fire, which scorched over 6,000 acres, is believed to have been heavily inhibited by these uncharacteristically strong winds.

Investigators at FOX31 reached out to the owners of the vehicle registration, and they are sadly amongst the many who lost everything during central Colorado’s most devastating fire.

“It makes it so real when you find something like this,” Jerzycki said while reflecting on the situation of the document’s owner.

Documents are not the only things still dislocated at this point as there are still reports of pets missing. As of Monday evening, at least 36 dogs and even more cats were still unaccounted for by their owners.

There are plenty of ways to help the refugees of the Marshall Fire.

For those impacted by the Marshall Fire, a list of resources can be located here.