Marshall Fire wind, smoke damage assessments to begin

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County will begin to take stock of properties damaged by wind and smoke during the devastating Marshall Fire.

Starting Sunday, county officials will travel door to door in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County to assess properties that survived the fire but may have suffered other damages.

“These assessments will help the county better understand what will need to be collected during the second part of the debris cleanup program’s phase two, which will involve a curbside collection of damaged household items,” according to a news release on the coming assessments.

For anyone who is not home during the assessments, the county will leave behind instructions to self-report smoke and wind damage by filling out a county form online.

On Friday, the county began clearing debris from roads, moving burnt and totaled vehicles, trees and trailers that blocked access to properties inside the burn areas.