BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Steve Miller Band, Nathaniel Rateliff, Old Crow Medicine Show and other big-name performers all stepped up earlier this week to help those whose lives were forever altered by a recent local tragedy.

Digital admittance to the virtual concert, held on Feb. 28, cost online viewers only $10. It was announced ahead of time by organizers of the event that all of the money raised was to be given to the victims of the Marshall Fire, which claimed nearly 1,000 structures around the turn of the New Year.

Gov. Jared Polis posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share his gratitude for Anschutz Entertainment Group, all of the performers who donated their art, and the sponsors who got involved before revealing that three-quarters of a million dollars were raised for victims across Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

Artists who participated

Brittany Howard

The Lumineers

Dave Matthews

Nathaniel Rateliff

Ryan Tedder

Yonder Mountain String Band

The String Cheese Incident

Old Crow Medicine Show

Michael Franti

Big Head Todd & the Monsters

Lyle Lovett

Ben Rector

Trey Anastasio

Steve Miller

Leftover Salmon

The Motet

Lake Street Dive

Wynonna Judd with Cactus Moser

Amos Lee

The California Honeydrops

Rob Drabkin

Sarah Jarisz

Raqel Garcia

Etwon’s Nick Forester

Gregory Alan Isakov

Sam Bush

Kitchen Dwellers

Mihali of Twiddle

Vinyl Kings

Unfortunately, if you missed the performance, it is not available at this time to rent or view. However, if you still want to participate in helping victims of the fire, then visit the Marshall Fire Donations and Resource Center.

Other large contributing sponsors for the event were Amazon and MDC Richmond American Foundation.