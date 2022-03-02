BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Steve Miller Band, Nathaniel Rateliff, Old Crow Medicine Show and other big-name performers all stepped up earlier this week to help those whose lives were forever altered by a recent local tragedy.
Digital admittance to the virtual concert, held on Feb. 28, cost online viewers only $10. It was announced ahead of time by organizers of the event that all of the money raised was to be given to the victims of the Marshall Fire, which claimed nearly 1,000 structures around the turn of the New Year.
Gov. Jared Polis posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share his gratitude for Anschutz Entertainment Group, all of the performers who donated their art, and the sponsors who got involved before revealing that three-quarters of a million dollars were raised for victims across Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.
Artists who participated
- Brittany Howard
- The Lumineers
- Dave Matthews
- Nathaniel Rateliff
- Ryan Tedder
- Yonder Mountain String Band
- The String Cheese Incident
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Michael Franti
- Big Head Todd & the Monsters
- Lyle Lovett
- Ben Rector
- Trey Anastasio
- Steve Miller
- Leftover Salmon
- The Motet
- Lake Street Dive
- Wynonna Judd with Cactus Moser
- Amos Lee
- The California Honeydrops
- Rob Drabkin
- Sarah Jarisz
- Raqel Garcia
- Etwon’s Nick Forester
- Gregory Alan Isakov
- Sam Bush
- Kitchen Dwellers
- Mihali of Twiddle
- Vinyl Kings
Unfortunately, if you missed the performance, it is not available at this time to rent or view. However, if you still want to participate in helping victims of the fire, then visit the Marshall Fire Donations and Resource Center.
Other large contributing sponsors for the event were Amazon and MDC Richmond American Foundation.