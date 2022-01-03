Marshall Fire victims seek help at Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center opened in Lafayette Monday to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

The center is located at 1755 S. Public Rd. and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Representatives from multiple insurance agencies are set up in the parking lot to offer face-to-face help.

Residents can go into the building to file with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, get information about Small Business Administration loans or get help with things like food, transportation or mental health services.

Patrick Milton is one of many impacted people who stopped by Monday. The Louisville resident lost his rental home in the fire.

“I just came from the thrift store where I was able to get some clothes because I literally have the clothes on my back and my car,” Milton said.

He filed a claim with his insurance company online but wanted to see if FEMA could help him and his children as well.

“They just lost all their Christmas toys from last week. So, after this I’m going to find an Elsa ‘Frozen’ scooter for my daughter,” Milton said.

Others came looking for information about the recovery process.

“The question we’re hearing from folks is, what do I do next?” said Carole Walker, executive director of Rocky Mountain Insurance Association.

“Start with your insurance and then the FEMA money will help you if you are underinsured, if you are finding you don’t have enough insurance, or if you don’t have insurance at all,” Walker said.

Low-interest loans from the SBA are available to businesses and individuals.

“Everybody is underinsured because they all have a deductible to pay. The SBA loans will help cover that deductible and anything over what the insurance will cover,” said Rick Tillery with the SBA.