Marshall Fire victims eager to hear President Biden’s comments on disaster

LOUISVILLE Colo. (KDVR) — Hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak in Louisville, families began arriving to the area he was expected.

Stephanie Baer and her two daughters were in attendance. We are told the two girls went running door-to-door, alerting neighbors to the Marshall fire in their Superior neighborhood.

The family said the Bidens know about loss and they are glad the president has come to Colorado.

Nothing is left of the Baer family home in the Sagamore subdivision.

Baer said the devastation was so great, she’s not even been able to look at pictures of it.

She’s hoping the Bidens bring solace, at least for a moment.

“They’ve experienced unsurmountable trauma by losing a child and I just want to know how they got through those really dark times,” Baer said.

Her daughters are just glad to be alive, as many families know their own struggles will last for years.