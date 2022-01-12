Marshall Fire victim loses home while battling cancer

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who lost her home in the Marshall Fire is also battling cancer, to make matters even more difficult.
About a week before the big blaze hit the Louisville and Superior areas, 73-year-old Linda Dugan was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
“She went in Dec. 20,” her daughter Kim Dugan said. “She got the diagnosis on the 22nd.”
Linda Dugan lost the home she shared with her best friend on Dec. 30.
For the time being, Dugan remains at Boulder Community Hospital. The hope is she will be released this weekend.
“She loved her house, her neighborhood,” Kim added. “She’s at risk of not being able to rebuild, and that’s really heartbreaking.”
The family has established a GoFundMe to help Dugan with rebuilding and through her battle.