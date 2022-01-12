Marshall Fire victim loses home while battling cancer

TOPSHOT – Flames engulf homes as the Marshall Fire spreads through a neighborhood in the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado on December 30, 2021. – Hundreds of homes are feared lost in fast-moving wildfires in the US state of Colorado, officials said Thursday, as flames tear through areas desiccated by a historic drought. At least 1,600 acres have burned in Boulder County, much of it suburban, with warnings that deaths and injuries were likely as the blaze engulfes hotels and shopping centers. Extreme winds topping 100 mph caused grass fires to quickly spread into the Colorado towns of Superior and Louisville resulting in the mandatory evacuation of over 30,000 residents. Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency due to the grass fires in Boulder County. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who lost her home in the Marshall Fire is also battling cancer, to make matters even more difficult.

About a week before the big blaze hit the Louisville and Superior areas, 73-year-old Linda Dugan was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“She went in Dec. 20,” her daughter Kim Dugan said. “She got the diagnosis on the 22nd.”

Linda Dugan lost the home she shared with her best friend on Dec. 30.

For the time being, Dugan remains at Boulder Community Hospital. The hope is she will be released this weekend.

“She loved her house, her neighborhood,” Kim added. “She’s at risk of not being able to rebuild, and that’s really heartbreaking.”

The family has established a GoFundMe to help Dugan with rebuilding and through her battle.