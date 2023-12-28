BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — At the top of Spring Drive off South Boulder Road, a majestic view of Boulder and the Flatirons remains obscured by construction vehicles.

The view is what drew Roger and Naomi Salaman to build a home here in the 1950s — a home they remained at until two years ago, when the Marshall Fire destroyed everything.

“My brother said, ‘OK, you have 10 minutes to get out, get in the car,’ and they went, said Nancy Brace, their daughter. “And they took the car and the clothes on their back just like so many other people did. At least they got out with their lives.”

Brace said her parents purchased a pre-fabricated home from Minnesota and shipped it here in May. But the home, now sitting on a finished foundation, remains unfinished inside.

That’s because according to Brace, Xcel Energy still has not connected power to the home, and they need that power to finish construction.

“They had to rework how they’re doing it, because they were going to bring it in where the house originally was, and they didn’t realize that oh, it moved, so they couldn’t do that,” she said. “They’re waiting for electricity to do all the inspections, the sewer, to finish the inside of the house, and they can’t do it.”

Roger and Naomi Salaman as construction continues on their property lost in the Marshall Fire

Brace said her parents, now 84 and 91, have been staying in assisted living but are anxious to return home.

“They were so hoping Dec. 1, then maybe Christmas, now it’s like January, February, March. When will it ever be?” she said.

On Thursday night, the FOX31 Problem Solvers got involved and reached out to Xcel to question the delay.

An Xcel spokesperson sent the following to FOX31, confirming work will begin to restore the power next week: “We apologize to our customers and thank them for their patience. Our crews are scheduled to install additional distribution infrastructure by the end of next week to connect our customer’s home in its new location. We encourage our customers to contact our customer service team for new home build electric service updates and more at 800-895-4999.”

