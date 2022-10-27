SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The mayor of one town affected by the Marshall Fire feels his community is making progress almost a year after the Marshall Fire.

Clint Folsom is the outgoing mayor of Superior. He is term-limited after eight years.

“I feel really good, where we are at this point,” Folsom said at an event marking his departure.

A town website called “Superior Recovers” cites a few numbers on the rebuilding status, including:

Total active parcels: 382

Total lots cleared: 373

Building permits issued: 64

Building permits pending: 43

“It’s quite a process to get all of the pieces in place for the rebuild,” Folsom said.

The Marshall Fire ripped through Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021. In terms of structures lost, it is the most destructive fire in Colorado History.

Folsom said the town will have a moment of recognition of that costly day.

“I’m confident that we’ll be back, strong as ever,” he said.