Family loses home to Marshall Fire weeks before birth of 1st child

LOUISVILLE, Colo (KDVR) — For thousands of families in Boulder County, returning to the site of their former homes remains agonizingly difficult. For many, the pain is caused when recalling the memories created there, but for Erin Lindsay, it is the thought of the memories yet to be made.

“I remember having breakfast at the table that morning that everything happened, that the house burned down,” she said. “We had no idea. We were continuing to plan what it would be like with the baby.”

Lindsay is more than eight months pregnant and just weeks away from welcoming her first child into the world.

On Dec. 30, the nursery that her husband Chris so lovingly decorated burned down, along with everything they own.

“I just looked outside and I could see red, and orange, and yellow, and I was like OK, that’s our cue to go,” Lindsay said. “We left with almost nothing.” However, she said that the support from her neighbors has been overwhelming, with most of the baby items they lost having now been replaced.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help replace the items the family lost.

“I’ve had neighbors, also people who lost their homes, by the way, just coming to me requesting to me, ‘Do you have a baby registry? I want to get you something,’ and that’s incredible to see, especially when you have a very real understanding of what they’re going through,” she said.

Lindsay said they were underinsured because their insurance company declined multiple requests to increase their coverage amount. She is hopeful they will be able to rebuild but remains unsure of what the future holds.

“It breaks my heart to know that this house we lovingly picked out is not a place that my child’s going to know, and that’s so sad,” she said. “It’s such an intense robbery.”



Lindsay said her husband has been regularly tracking how long it takes to get from their rental in Boulder to Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, where she still hopes to give birth.