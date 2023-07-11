DENVER (KDVR) — More than 150 insurance companies have filed a lawsuit against Xcel Energy over the Marshall Fire, which razed hundreds of homes in December 2021 and caused an estimated $2 billion in losses.

Investigators announced last month that an Xcel power line likely caused a fire that merged with another to form the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history — a finding the utility company disputes. The findings have triggered multiple lawsuits against Xcel, including one that represents more than 20 victims and another filed this week on behalf of two more fire victims.

Now, dozens upon dozens of insurance companies are asking for a jury to decide whether Xcel should be held liable for the insurers’ costs. The companies claim Xcel was negligent as a utility operator. They also claim Xcel is responsible for the victims’ loss of their properties.

Marshall Fire cause disputed by Xcel

The Boulder County fire ignited on Dec. 30, 2021, as an extreme windstorm swept across the region.

A residential burn that had been buried days earlier was uncovered by the winds, exposing the embers to oxygen and nearby vegetation, investigators concluded. An hour later, a second fire started on the Marshall Mesa Trailhead, likely by hot particles from an Xcel line that showed evidence of electrical arcing.

Still, an underground coal mine fire continues to burn in the area, and investigators said they could not rule it out as a factor. Xcel has pointed to this underground fire in its defense.

“We strongly disagree with any suggestion that Xcel Energy’s powerlines caused the second ignition, which according to the report started 80 to 110 feet away from Xcel Energy’s powerlines in an area with underground coal fire activity,” the company said in a statement last month.

The Marshall Fire burned more than 6,000 acres, destroyed 1,084 homes and seven commercial buildings and killed two people as it swept across Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.