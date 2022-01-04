Marshall Fire evacuees’ vehicle, filled with keepsakes, stolen from hotel

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A family evacuated from the Marshall Fire zone suffered another blow when their vehicle, filled with their belongings, was stolen from a Westminster hotel.

The Westminster Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle.

“The main concern is the two bins of my mothers’ photos,” one of the family members told police, according to a news release. The photo bins are described as black with yellow tops.

“They are the only things that are irreplaceable,” the family member said.

Stolen vehicle information

Vehicle: 2002 Red GMC Denali

2002 Red GMC Denali Plates: Columbine Respect Life license plates BFCL99

Columbine Respect Life license plates BFCL99 Identifiers: On the lower left bumper is a sticker that states “Proud Parent of a U.S. Army Soldier”