BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The donation center opened to help people impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire will close.

Its last day in operation will be Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say there are plenty of items available to choose from, including:

Clothes

Shoes

Bathroom essentials

Blankets

Toys

Baby items

Books

Food

The center is located at Flatiron Crossing Mall, in the former Nordstrom, at 21 W. Flatiron Crossing Dr. in Broomfield. Impacted community members should use the west entrance, closer to Macy’s.

Once the center closes, recovery support will transition to the Boulder County Long-Term Recovery Group.

See more coverage of the Marshall Fire recovery here.