Items needed: Marshall Fire donation center looking for specific things

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A donation and resource center that opened Wednesday needs certain items for those impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

That center, located at Flatiron Crossing in Broomfield, is actively accepting and distributing donations.

You can drop off donations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the old Nordstrom store. Those in need can pick up donations between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day.

Wednesday, FOX31 was given a tour of the center as clothes, food, and toiletries were dropped off by community members. People previously impacted by fires say it’s important to donate the right items and think about what you would want if you were in someone else’s shoes.

“Mindfully put together clothing that you would want to wear if you lost everything, that’s really important,” Courtney Walsh said. She lost her home in Boulder County to the Calwood Fire in 2020.

“Nobody wants large trash bags of dirty underwear, and t-shirts,” she said. “And after the fire, we became a thrift store. People dropped off trash bags of clothes, and that was really humiliating, and hard.”

The state is doing its best to eliminate that problem, by only accepting new items in most situations.

All clothing must be new, and all food must be in unopened packages.

According to the state, “Financial donations remain the preferred method of supporting those who were impacted.”

The center is also accepting gift cards, something Walsh said her family greatly appreciated following the Calwood Fire.

“Gift cards to local stores are very, very helpful,” she said. “A gift card to a local toy store would allow a kid to be able to control to pick out something that they want. If they’ve lost all their toys, being able to hand them a gift card and have them handpick out what they want is really great.”

Here’s a full list of items still needed, as well as a list of items not wanted.