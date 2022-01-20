Marshall Fire Disaster Assistance Center closing

LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: (EDITORS NOTE: Image is a digital panoramic composite.) A cul-de-sac in a particularly hard hit neighborhood in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado. Most every house in the neighborhood had burnt down to the foundation. The fast moving wind driven fire that erupted Thursday in multiple spots around Boulder County forced some 30,000 people out of their residences and may have destroyed as many as 1,000 homes. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The central resource location for Marshall Fire victims will close on Saturday and shift to a widespread, long-term recovery effort.

In-person availability at the Disaster Assistance Center will cease at 5 p.m. Jan. 22 but the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration along with other state agencies will continue to operate in the south part of the building.

The center, located at 1755 S. Public Rd., has been the go-to for necessities, resources and information for those affected by the wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned over 6,000 acres on Dec. 30, 2021.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., FEMA representatives will be available for application assistance and help with updates on case status. SBA agents will be on hand to answer questions, offer guidance and help through the process for loans.

“We are deeply moved by the collaboration we have seen here at the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center,” Boulder County Housing and Human Services Interim Co-Director Paul Jannatpour said. “Teams of people from every one of these organizations have poured heart and soul into responding to our community following the devastation of the Marshall Fire, and while we have a long way to go in recovery, we have a strong foundation from which to begin that work. Our focus will continue to be on helping our neighbors through this unbelievably difficult time.”

Anyone impacted by the Marshall Fire can continue to find resources and aid on Boulder County’s website. Financial assistance from Community Foundation Boulder County for those who suffered work or wage disruption was made available on Thursday, and anyone affected can register on the site.

The DAC, which opened just after the new year, assisted more than 2,000 families by providing over $5 million in direct financial assistance and over $30 million in disaster loans. Several other federal, state and local agencies posted up at the location to help including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, a variety of mental health services and multiple local government agencies.