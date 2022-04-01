BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been about four months since the Marshall Fire destroyed an excess of 1,000 homes and now it’s time to clean up.

Boulder County announced the first neighborhoods scheduled for debris removal are Marshall in unincorporated Boulder County, Eldorado in Louisville, and Sagamore and Original Town in Superior. The heavy machinery is expected to deploy in mid-April and the project is expected to take four months (weather permitting) to complete.

The county said 30 crews will be assigned to work on the cleanup with 15 initially working in Superior, nine in Louisville and six in Boulder County.

Factors used to plan the removal project are:

Imminent environmental hazards, including proximity of homes to waterways to protect area water supplies;

Environmental Justice, using the EPA’s Environmental Justice Screening and Mapping Tool, based on demographic factors of low income, people of color, and those age 64+; and,

Efficiencies of removal using input from the contractor, DRC Environmental Services, LLC.

The county said it is creating an online map that will help track progress and that it will be published soon.

Residents that opted in can still opt-out, and vice versa. Property owners who do not yet have a debris removal plan are encouraged to contact debris@bouldercounty.org to discuss the removal program.