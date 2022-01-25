Marshall Fire damages nearly $2 million in open space

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Hiking trails in the Marshall Fire burn scar remain closed as city and county officials work to assess the damage. The required work goes well beyond marking new trails.

Many people access the open space west of Superior via the Coalton Trailhead and its connection to various Boulder County and City of Boulder-managed areas. The trailhead park is still off-limits following the Marshall Fire.

Superior resident Ian Gordon’s neighborhood is across the street from the open space — “walk out your back door and you’re there,” he described it. Gordon and his pup Cooper love what the trails have to offer.

“We go out on the weekends,” he said. “Sometimes during the week to mountain bike. My wife runs out there,” Gordon said.

The area consists of a network of trails managed by Boulder County Parks & Open Space, along with City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks. The trails form a loop around Marshall Lake.

There’s no estimated timeline for reopening. Boulder County Parks & Open Space said updates will be posted here.

Marshall Fire open space damages estimated near $2 million

The city and county have been crunching the numbers. The county estimates $400,000 of damage on county-managed land. The city said there’s roughly $1.5 million worth of damage to areas under its control and influence.

“I think it’s going to take a while,” Gordon said. “That fire was pretty bad, but you might as well [repair] it right.”

Boulder County told FOX31 much of its cost is associated with destroyed agricultural fencing and the labor needed for those repairs. Trail signage also needs some work. The same issues face City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, where nearly 1,900 acres of land burned, impacting 12 miles of fencing and nearly seven miles of trails.