BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a Louisville home damaged in the Marshall Fire.

Around 3:00 a.m. Friday, a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado truck with Colorado license plate 534VIW, was spotted at a home in a Marshall Fire-damaged neighborhood.

Photo provided by the Louisville Police Department

Louisville Police Sergeant Brooks saw the suspect, identified as Nathan Liedtke, run through the backyard and found stuff stolen from the home inside the truck and on the path he took off on.

Anyone with information or may have seen the truck in the area is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).