Door-to-door damage assessments underway in Marshall Fire burn area

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Teams of volunteers are going door to door in areas impacted by the Marshall Fire, collecting information on homes that suffered smoke or wind damage.

The volunteers will canvas neighborhoods in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County Sunday and Monday. Their goal is to contact homeowners at any houses that are standing inside the damaged areas. They will leave flyers with information for those who are not home or unable to stay in their house.

“Telling them to move those items to the curbs and essentially to the right-of-way so the Boulder County folks can go through the different neighborhoods and haul the items away,” Volunteer Coordinator for AC Disaster Consulting Jaimie Portelle said.

Portelle says homeowners should remove items like couches, carpet, curtains and appliances damaged by smoke or wind by Jan. 24 for county crews to pick up. They will not remove burnt items containing ash at this time for safety reasons.

The effort coincides with Boulder County’s debris removal efforts currently focused on clearing the Right-of-Way, including streets, sidewalks and trails.

“There’s a ton of variables in place and a ton of different agencies that are trying to work together to make sure these efforts are effective,” Portelle said.

Nick Kelland is among the volunteers contacting homeowners who may have received damage. He also lives in the area and evacuated the night of the fire.

“Our home is okay but just a few hundred yards down the street just so much devastation in your own neighborhood, in your city. Just to be able to do whatever I can to offer support and make peoples’ lives a bit easier in the process,” Kelland said.

Homeowners with smoke or wind damage can find more information on the clean-up process at Boulder County’s website and are encouraged to report damage through this form.