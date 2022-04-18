SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Sagamore neighborhood, behind the Target in Superior, lost 171 homes during the Marshall Fire. It’s now the first neighborhood to start the group cleanup process paid for by FEMA.

“I don’t think there is one person in Sagamore who says, ‘I want to spend my own money on a disaster I did not start,'” Brenda Leighton, who lost her home in that neighborhood, said.

Leighton is one of the hundreds who lost their home and opted in for the cleanup currently being paid for by Boulder County, Superior and Louisville. But according to Superior representatives, FEMA is expected to pay back the municipalities 90% of the total cleanup cost.

“From what I understand, it’s roughly a $50 million contract, but it depends on the work that’s performed,” said Mark Lacis, Superior’s mayor pro-tem.

Lacis said some people decided to opt out of this cleanup process and go through their insurance. Through the group cleanup, each individual lot takes about four days to clear completely.

“That includes removing the foundation, scraping the soil down six inches and includes soil testing so there are no contaminants,” Lacis said.

He said the project is expected to be done in four months, so around August for all homeowners who decide to be part of this cleanup.

“Then the process turns into like any other landowner: They submit for a permit,” Lacis said.

To follow the cleanup schedule, click here.

‘Sagamore is gone’

In the Sagamore neighborhood, Leighton said she is waiting to see how everything turns out post-cleanup then will decide if she wants to sell her lot or rebuild in the neighborhood she’s lived in for 18 years.

“I want a new build of a new house with a new beginning because that house is gone. Sagamore is gone,” Leighton said.

Lacis said he hopes people will start rebuilding, as a new chapter for these devastated areas is on the horizon.

“We would love to see people start rebuilding this year and get their foundation in the ground before winter,” Lacis said.