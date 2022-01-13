Marshall Fire burns couple getting belongings, mother out of the house

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — After spending time in a hospital and burn unit, a Marshall Fire survivor is living to tell about it.

The day of the blaze, Cassidy Lee went back to his Louisville home to make sure his mother was out and collect belongings. Getting into the house proved easier than getting back out.

The winds, once the enemy, provided a bit of cover, allowing Lee and his girlfriend, to find their dog in the house and find a way out, through the back.

“The same wind, that caused the fire, was a Godsend, in the end,” says Lee.

The trio found a neighbor, who was able to transport them to first responders.

Lee and his girlfriend suffered multiple burns on their bodies. The house is a complete loss.

“Everything burned,” adds Lee. “But I made it out with the most important things: my lady, my dog and my mother.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family recover.