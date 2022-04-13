BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After testing several samples of soil in the Marshall Fire burn area, Boulder County Public Health determined the area is safe and levels are normal.

In a release, the health department said that “levels of metals and asbestos in the soil do not pose a significant health risk.” Compared to surrounding areas not affected by the fire, the levels are about the same.

Of the 26 sites chosen for testing, 20 were completely destroyed homes within the burn area and six were outside to use for a baseline of comparison. The sites were tested at various depths for 17 different metals and asbestos.

None of the sites tested had asbestos but a few that recorded amounts of arsenic were still within a safe range.

Two properties returned results of above normal levels but officials don’t believe that was caused by the Marshall Fire.

An Old Town Superior property that tested higher than normal prompted BCPH to test areas around it to ensure the location was safe.

“The results will help BCPH create testing recommendations for people whose homes and properties were affected and the development of removal and cleanup guidance,” the release read.

The all-clear for the area will allow the county and victims of the fire to proceed with debris removal and the rebuilding process.