Denver concert to benefit Marshall Fire recovery

The "Musicians for Marshall Fire" benefit concert will benefit the community foundation helping with recovery.

DENVER (KDVR) — A group of well-known Colorado performers is getting together to help victims of late December’s Marshall Fire.

The “Musicians for Marshall Fire” benefit concert will take place at the Oriental Theater at 44th Avenue and Tennyson Street in Northwest Denver.

“Neighbor helping neighbor,” said Sheryl Renee, one of three emcees for the event. “We all felt like we needed to do something.”

Musicians for Marshall Fire performers:

Dotsero

Hazel Miller and the Collective

Jacob Larson Band

Hot Lunch Band.

Admission is free, and donations are strongly suggested, with 100% of the money going to the Colorado Gives community foundation serving Boulder County.

The concert is Sunday, Feb. 6. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the concert begins at 4:30 p.m.