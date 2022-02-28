DENVER (KDVR) — Bands and musicians from across the country are pulling together Monday night to help support the victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

The fire destroyed more than 1,000 buildings at the end of December and displaced hundreds of families while killing two people.

The virtual concert will happen on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. It will feature artists including Nathaniel Rateliff, Dave Matthews, Trey Anastasio, Steve Miller and Old Crow Medicine Show.

“A lot of these homes that were destroyed are middle-class families that are underinsured. We really want to hopefully keep people located where they are so we really want to help people keep located where they are, and keep them from having to relocate,” Rateliff said.

When the benefit concert was announced, Gov. Polis thanked Chuck Morris from AEG Presents Rocky Mountains for his help putting this together.

“Each of these artists are doing one or two songs, some of them as simple as just an iPhone in their house, others are taking rehearsals, others are taking stuff that has never come out before,” Morris said.

Tickets can be purchased online for $10 to see the concert online. All proceeds go to the Community Foundation Boulder County. You can purchase tickets or donate here. The site goes live on Wednesday.

