BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has released hours upon hours of dispatch calls from the Marshall Fire.

Those recordings highlight calls into dispatch, as well as communication between law enforcement and firefighters. More than anything, they highlight one thing: heroics.

In the early stages of the fire, many called 911, unaware at the time how quickly it was growing.

“There’s a fire in our backyard, it’s spreading across the highway now, and it’s coming up our backyard,” one man told dispatchers.

“It’s a wind fire, it’s in my neighborhood, so please come quick!” another woman said.

Throughout the process, dispatchers received dozens of calls from people asking if they needed to evacuate. One dispatcher helped a man navigate his way out of the fire zone.

“I’m near Monarch High School and I don’t know where to go,” the man said. “Me and a lady are here. We got trapped and don’t know where to go.” That dispatcher remained on the line with the man until he reaches safety.

“Oh my God, thank you for being on the line,” he said.

“You’re welcome,” the dispatcher responded, before moving on to the next call.

The calls also highlight a tense situation for firefighters. At one point, dispatchers page out five new fire locations.

“We’re doing our best,” one firefighter responded.