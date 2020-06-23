Marqeta chooses Colorado to open second company headquarters

DENVER ­(KDVR) — The Colorado Office of Economic Development and Trade (OEDIT) announced Tuesday that metro Denver will be the second company headquarters for the card issuing platform company Marqeta.

“While the current pandemic has brought unprecedented change to our working lives, we expect collaborative office spaces to remain an important part of the Marqeta culture,” said Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO of Marqeta.

“We are thrilled to be expanding Marqeta into metropolitan Denver, exporting the unique culture and energy from our Oakland home into a new city and tapping into a deep talent pool in Colorado.”

Marqeta has a goal of hiring 100 people within the first 12 months and expects to employ over 500 people over the next eight years. Job opportunities include management, finance and business development, software engineering, marketing, legal and operations.

Marqeta, headquartered in Oakland, provides an advanced infrastructure to issue cards and process payments. Marqeta was founded in 2010 and currently employs more than 430 people.

A Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit of $5,525,357 was approved by Colorado’s Economic Development Commission on June 18.