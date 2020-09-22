Maroon Bells in Fall: See full photo gallery

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Maroon Bells are a pair of peaks that are one of the most popular destinations in Colorado. The peaks tower over a beautiful wilderness area bordering Pitkin and Gunnison counties, not far from Aspen.

If you have never had the opportunity to visit the Maroon Bells, here’s a closer look:

Autumn colors at Maroon Bells, with reflection in lake.

According to Aspen-Snowmass, the Maroon Bells bus departs from the Aspen Highlands Visitor Center. Parking is available, but limited, from the center. On weekdays, it’s $10 for 0-3 hours, $15 for 3-8 hours and $25 for 8+ hours. A free bus also runs from Aspen to Aspen Highlands, labeled the Castle/Maroon bus. It leaves every 20 minutes on the hour.

Private vehicles can drive up to the Bells before 8am and after 5pm. Each vehicle must pay $10 by cash or check only, and there is no guarantee that there is parking once cars reach the Maroon Bells, as the lot often fills up early with overnight hikers. However, overnight parking is extremely limited.

If you are looking for somewhere to check out fall colors this season, here is a list we put together:

Within 1 hour of Denver:

Guanella Pass

Peak to Peak Highway

Rocky Mountain National Park

Winter Park

Kenosha Pass

Within 2 hours of Denver:

Vail

Tennessee Pass

Breckenridge

Hoosier Pass

Fairplay

Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver:

Steamboat

Rabbit Ears Pass

Buena Vista

Aspen

Independence Pass

Monarch Pass

Grand Mesa