DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Two friends from Durango found a couple of surprising stowaways in their truck after a trip back from the mountains.

Matthew Mulholland heard his friend Cole shouting outside when he discovered two marmots sitting in the engine of his truck after returning from a trip to La Plata Canyon.

Mulholland said his friend’s check engine light was on before he descended from the mountains for a 40-minute drive. When he arrived at Mulholland’s place, he decided to pop the hood.

“I heard him scream and thought maybe it was a bear or something,” he said. “I was so stunned.”

Mulholland said it took the two a while to get the marmots out of the engine. You can catch the story on FOX31 NOW in the player above.