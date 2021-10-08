Mark Redwine receives max sentence of 48-years in prison

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Mark Redwine has been sentenced to 48-years in prison for the murder of his son.

A jury found Redwine guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in July.

Redwine’s teenage son, Dylan, was found dead in a wooded area of La Plata County in 2012. Prosecutors argued that the boy had found compromising pictures of his father and had been confrontational about it.

Dylan was last seen alive during a court-ordered visit, which his brother testified he did not want to go on, and his mother has said she did not want to send him on the trip as well.

His remains were found in 2013 and 2015 about 10 miles away from Mark Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir northeast of Durango.

The trial had been delayed several times since it was initially set to begin in 2018. This includes an extended delay after Redwine’s lawyer was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2019, along with multiple delays related to COVID-19.