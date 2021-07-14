Mark Redwine does not testify at his murder trial, closing arguments set for Thursday

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) – After weeks of testimony, attorneys will make closing arguments Thursday in the murder trial of Mark Redwine in La Plata County.

The father is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan, in 2012.

The defense wrapped their case Wednesday without calling Mark to the stand, but he did speak briefly to the judge about his decision.

“I have decided not to testify,” Redwine told the judge.

“And is this your decision?” the judge asked.

“Yes it is,” Redwine answered.

The jury will return at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. They will hear closing arguments and deliberations will begin. You can watch the closing arguments live on FOX31 NOW on our Mark Redwine trial page.