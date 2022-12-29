DENVER (KDVR) — Jess E. DuBois served his country as a proud Marine and received global recognition as an artist who, at nearly 90 years old, inspired children to paint.

“Sometimes they have a hidden talent, they don’t know that they are gifted so I try to bring this out,” he told FOX31 in 2020.

The 88-year-old, who fought in the Korean War, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday.

DuBois’ beautiful paintings, sketches and sculptures grace galleries and fine art collections around the world.

It was after serving his country as a Marine in the Korean War that DuBois discovered a hidden treasure within himself at the Colorado Institute of Art. Today, his work is featured in galleries in Santa Fe, Taos and art venues around the world.

Thousands have marveled at his ability to capture likenesses of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, figures from the early American West, John Elway and jazz greats like Ray Charles. All of the Tuskegee Airmen signed his portraits.

DuBois, who owned the last gallery in Five Points, told FOX31 he was most proud of donating art supplies to children.

DuBois will be buried at Fort Logan Cemetery on Jan. 4. A celebration of life is being planned.



