Marine Corps veteran shot, dog stolen: Denver police asking for information

DENVER (KDVR) — A Marine Corps veteran was shot and his dog was stolen on Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 9, DPD found a former Marine was shot in the area of 5135 Chambers Road. The veteran’s terrier mix, “Ocean” was stolen.

No additional information has been provided, but FOX31 is looking into the situation and the veteran’s condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of Ocean, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tips may be submitted anonymously and a reward of up to $2,000 is possible.