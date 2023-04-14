DENVER (KDVR) — Marijuana consumers could soon be cutting their time down inside a dispensary with a bill that’s moved forward which would further allow online purchases.

A bill has advanced for online marijuana sales, letting the buyer pay online and have their product delivered. Dispensaries have been able to allow for online pre-orders before, but this bill would allow customers to pay online and get the marijuana delivered and not have to come into the store at all.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Said Sharbini, hopes it will take the industry a step forward.

“It’s to prevent a barrier for transactions, it’s to help businesses make sure that they can takes these funds in so they are not all cash businesses there are banks that are opening up to functions with them,” Sharbini said. “Regulations are opening up across the country and we need to be competitive as well as so this is a step in that direction to try and make sure that we can facilitate better business.”

But there are concerns about kids under age getting access, and how this will affect consumers.

Rep. Ken Degraaf, one of those who opposed the bill, said, “We are trying to keep this out of their hands but at the same time we are making it easier to get it into their hands.”

Customers would still have to provide identification online or to a delivery driver in order to pick up a purchase. This isn’t unheard of, other states like Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Oregon allow dispensaries to sell online.

The sponsors are also trying to push the bill for public safety to end the majority of cash transactions.

Rep. William Lindstedt, one of the sponsors saying “It keeps cash out of these businesses letting them do these transactions online there is a public safety benefit and efficiency for them to be allowed to do this.”

One amendment was made to the bill to add clarity to how it would be required and add warning labeling, like those seen in stores on the website before purchase.

Rep. Richard Holtorf also has strong feelings on how things should be balanced.

“We need to stay away from debating the devil’s lettuce, we need to talk about the transaction in the business issue. This has two sides to it. It’s good for business but it also has other very harmful effects,” Holtorf said.

The bill still needs a third reading to be finalized and after that, it would take effect 90 days following the adjournment of the General Assembly.