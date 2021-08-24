Marijuana lounges, party buses may be coming to Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora is inching closer to allowing cannabis lounges and party buses in the city.

Monday evening, Aurora City Council voted six to three in a first vote for a proposal allowing for various marijuana hospitality businesses.

Under the proposal, two types of lounges would be allowed. Existing dispensaries would be able to apply to let customers bring their own marijuana inside to consume. The second option would be for businesses to let guests buy marijuana on site.

City officials say a maximum of 24 licenses for each type of lounge would be issued.

According to regulations, lounges would have to be at least 1,000 feet away from schools, hospitals and rehab facilities. Marijuana use could not be visible from outside and guests must be at least 21-years-old.

In the proposal, marijuana party buses would log routes. Guests would be prohibited from smoking in jurisdictions that do not allow for cannabis buses. Lounges and buses would not allow alcohol or tobacco on site.

Denver recently passed a similar proposal, allowing for cannabis lounges and buses. Aurora’s second vote on the proposal is expected to be Sep. 13.