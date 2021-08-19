Marijuana delivery starts in Denver Thursday with a soft launch

DENVER (KDVR) — The Strawberry Fields dispensary in Denver plans to kick off a soft launch of its marijuana delivery services on Thursday, alongside transporter business DOOBBA.

The dispensary plans to officially start delivery on Monday.

“We are super excited to be the first in Denver. We are ready to crush it and make it our own and hopefully lead by example for others that follow,” Strawberry Fields COO Faline Vanlandschoot said.

This summer, marijuana delivery became legal in Denver. So far, a total of six dispensaries or medical marijuana facilities have been licensed, according to city data.

Under city code, dispensaries cannot operate delivery, they must go through third party transporter businesses; owners of transporter businesses must meet certain social equity definitions laid out by the state. The city has issued four transporter licenses, according to its data.

Denver allows for people 21 and older to order marijuana for delivery between 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Marijuana delivery can cross into other jurisdictions that also allow delivery, such as Aurora.