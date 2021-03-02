Marijuana delivery proposal being considered in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday afternoon the Denver Finance Committee will consider a complete overhaul of the city’s existing marijuana code. The proposal would allow for marijuana delivery within city limits and nearby jurisdictions that allow for delivery. It would also create a program for businesses to set up cannabis lounges.

Under the proposal, dispensaries could operate from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., in line with state law. Marijuana delivery would also be allowed only through third party transporters initially. Only people who meet state social equity requirements could apply for a transporter license in the first six years.

Industry leaders say massive changes to the city code has left some store owners trying to understand if a small change could significantly impact their business.

“Licensees are trying to figure out what this means for their business. It’s not nearly as simple as what Aurora has done,” Exec. Dir. Truman Bradley of the Marijuana Industry Group said.

In Dec. 2020, Aurora passed a proposal to allow for marijuana delivery in city limits and nearby jurisdictions that allow for delivery. As of Monday, no applications had been formally approved by the city.

“Denver is currently contemplating only allowing social equity transporters to deliver in Denver. So it would be, as it stands now, no dispensaries would be allowed to deliver their own product,” Bradley said. “That’s a market departure from what Aurora is doing.”

Under Denver’s proposal, marijuana drive-throughs would not be allowed. The city proposal would also create a hospitality program for businesses to set up cannabis lounges, some of which could be mobile and operate on buses and shuttles.

If Denver’s proposal moves forward, it would move on to the full city council for a vote.