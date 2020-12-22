Marijuana delivery approved by Aurora City Council, headed to mayor’s desk for signature

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A proposal allowing for marijuana delivery in Aurora passed on a final vote in Aurora City Council Monday night.

Pending the mayor’s signature, interested businesses and transporters who meet certain social equity definitions may be able to start applying for licensing in January, officials say.

Under the proposal, deliveries will be GPS tracked and transactions must be video recorded, along with other restrictions.

Leaders say there will also be limits as to how much marijuana or marijuana products can be delivered to a customer per day.