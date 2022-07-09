DENVER (KDVR) — As temperatures soared across Colorado on Saturday, Amber Gersch started rearranging fans in her Denver apartment. It’s no easy task, moving her wheelchair around the one-bedroom unit.

But the Marian Plaza resident has little choice.

“It’s going to be a heat wave this weekend, and they expect us to just deal with it,” Gersch said.

Residents say air conditioning in the 10-story building went out Friday, just hours before record-setting heat was set to arrive. “It’s terribly hot,” Theresa Lilly said.

Many low-income building residents older, disabled

Lilly is immunocompromised and worried for the well-being of her neighbors this weekend. Many at the low-income housing complex have disabilities, and many are older.

“I could go to Safeway and hang out in the freezer department, but you can only do that for so long before they ask you to leave, you know?” Lilly said.

In the hallway outside Lilly’s unit, a sign from management reads the following:

Attention All Residents, Unfortunately, the AC has stopped working. Parts have been ordered. I will have an update on Monday as to when the parts will be delivered. I apologize for the inconvenience this has caused, we hope to get the system up and running as soon as possible. Marian Plaza management

Residents say they were each given a box fan but say more needs to be done, including a temporary relocation until the AC is fixed.

“Right away, they need to put us somewhere that is human,” Gersch said.

“They’re really setting themselves up for a big lawsuit if someone dies here,” Lilly said. “How are you going to explain that?”

The Problem Solvers reached out to the Archdiocese of Denver and was referred to Catholic Charities. This story will be updated when they respond.

“I don’t see why they don’t just put in a whole new air conditioning system,” Lilly said. “The Archdiocese has the money.”