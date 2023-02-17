DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Midwinter Bluegrass Festival to the Colorado Golf Expo and more. There is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, the weekend will be a few degrees warmer as highs climb to the 50-degree mark. Saturday has extra clouds, but abundant sunshine is back for Sunday afternoon.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- Denver Family Fest– Saturday
- Denver Brazilian Carnaval– Saturday – Sunday
- Mardi Gras Silent Disco & Auction – Saturday
- Midwinter Bluegrass Festival 2023– Northglenn – Friday – Sunday
- Colorado Golf Expo – Denver – Friday – Sunday
- Fly Fishing Show – Denver – Friday – Sunday
- Mimosa Fest– Fort Collins – Sunday
- Tiny Art Big Ideas | 170+ Artists for a good cause! – Feb. 16-28
- Free Rocky Mountain Puppet Slam – Saturday – Denver
- Denver’s Top 10 Competition– Saturday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.