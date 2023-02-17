DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Midwinter Bluegrass Festival to the Colorado Golf Expo and more. There is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, the weekend will be a few degrees warmer as highs climb to the 50-degree mark. Saturday has extra clouds, but abundant sunshine is back for Sunday afternoon.

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.