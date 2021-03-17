March blizzard brings Colorado snow totals to near or above average

DENVER (KDVR) — After a dry start to winter, Colorado was in desperate need for moisture, especially follow the historic wildfire season in 2020.

So, where does Colorado stand in the moisture department following the weekend blizzard?

Here are the preliminary totals from Oct. 1 to March 15, according to the National Weather Service:

Denver International Airport typically sees 40.2 inches of snow at this point in the year. So far, DIA has received 60.8 inches.

March is considered Colorado’s snowiest month. Typically, Denver sees 11.3 inches of snow in March. However, halfway through the month, Denver has received 27.2 inches of snow. 27.1 inches came in the weekend blizzard.