DENVER (KDVR) — We have countless impactful women in the Mile High. We asked you to nominate the woman who most makes a difference in your life, and you did!

One of our finalists, Sam Stairs, works as an evidence technician for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. She works in a quiet office of three people, but it’s her volunteer work that is creating some noise.

Stairs was nominated as a remarkable woman by her roommate who says she is the definition of remarkable: kind, giving, extraordinary.

Her passion for people is what motivates Stairs.

“Whatever you can do to make someone’s day a little brighter, do it. And I’m very fortunate I have a good job, a good house. Not everyone has that so just be nice,” says Stairs.

Stairs has worked with the sheriff’s office for 34 years. She processes evidence for the department before it goes to trial.

“My job is like a jigsaw puzzle putting all the pieces together and I think for my volunteering it’s the same way,” said Stairs.

She said there is an army of people who step up to help her give back.

“Anybody that needs help we reach out- the employees of the sheriff’s department help with everything we do,” said Stairs.

Stairs turns down no one; she starts meal trains for the grieving, she helps to house the homeless, and she even raises funds for low-income families.

Her mission is helping the people of Douglas County. Everyone that knows her says she is truly making a difference.